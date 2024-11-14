Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.19% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

