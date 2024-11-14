Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.71. 918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCHGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

