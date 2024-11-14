Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 445678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Baird R W raised Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Concentrix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concentrix

Concentrix Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,490.54. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,267 shares of company stock valued at $648,945. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 10.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 2,992.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.