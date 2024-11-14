Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Down 23.2% in October

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at Conduit Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 1,368,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $136,899.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,031,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,100.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,658,000 shares of company stock worth $386,136. 34.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ CDT traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 4,269,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,923,972. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conduit Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

