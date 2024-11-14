Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 540416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a yield of 18.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
