Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 540416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a yield of 18.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2,598.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452,790 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 51.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

