Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.93.

Corpay Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Corpay

NYSE:CPAY traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $369.45. 133,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $375.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $1,355,377,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,215,000 after buying an additional 78,880 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

