Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.8% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.9% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,197,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,665,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $925.38. 241,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,179. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $572.24 and a 1 year high of $962.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $896.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $855.99.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,512.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,115. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $905.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

