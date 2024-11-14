Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) CFO Buys $12,942.00 in Stock

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) CFO David S. Snyder acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,942.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,272. This represents a 25.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of COYA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.46.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on COYA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on COYA
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.