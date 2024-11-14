Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) CFO Buys $12,942.00 in Stock

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) CFO David S. Snyder acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,942.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,272. This represents a 25.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of COYA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,338 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COYA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Articles

