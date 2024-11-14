Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Howard L. Kasanoff Sells 4,000 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $553,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,525.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $144.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 47.15%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

