DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $163.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPAR

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.42 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.16. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5,393.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,075,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.