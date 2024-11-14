Desjardins Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$190.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

L has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$188.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$203.00 to C$202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$183.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.29.

TSE:L traded down C$2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$180.56. 174,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$116.81 and a 1 year high of C$188.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$177.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.82.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

