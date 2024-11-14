DHI Group’s (DHX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHI Group

DHI Group Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $1.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.04. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.