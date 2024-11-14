Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Acquires $928,000.00 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $928,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,044,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,415,072. The trade was a 2.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DCOM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 289,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.99. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $171.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 120.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 263,225 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,493 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 47.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 503,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 162,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 488,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

