Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

