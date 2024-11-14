Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.13. 317,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,957. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $98.25 and a 1 year high of $132.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

