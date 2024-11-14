Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $31.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $31,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. 554,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,952. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $79.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

