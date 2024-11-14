Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.41. 330,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,259. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $245.70 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

