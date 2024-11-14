DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 1,206,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,544,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.18 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in DLocal by 1,124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in DLocal by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

