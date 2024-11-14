Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.49 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 726995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 107,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $19,591,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

