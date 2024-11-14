EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 674.3% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BSVO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 54,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,875. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

