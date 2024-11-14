Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 2,625 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $65,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $32,760.64.

On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $3,217.26.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $59,634.54.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,489.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,601 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $247,851.38.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $151,163.64.

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $104,412.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $115,055.50.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,802.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $100.88.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

ACR stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

