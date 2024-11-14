Eifion Jones Sells 75,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,927.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hayward stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hayward by 10.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hayward by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,902,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

