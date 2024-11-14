Eifion Jones Sells 75,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,927.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hayward stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.
