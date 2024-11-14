Emily Rollins Sells 3,729 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTRGet Free Report) Director Emily Rollins sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $109,968.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $367,356.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 74.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 264,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 191.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 134.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 864,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

