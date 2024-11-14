Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,490 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 321.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,695,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after buying an additional 5,107,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,942,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,478 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,542,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 64.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,749,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 1,856,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,758,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,867,000 after buying an additional 1,777,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

