Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,707,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,412,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,473,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Down 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07.

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

