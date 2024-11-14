Entropy Technologies LP Has $1 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AECOM by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AECOM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 0.3 %

AECOM Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average is $95.43. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $115.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 47.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

