Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,773,000 after buying an additional 634,311 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 320.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 341.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BIO opened at $363.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.12 and a 52 week high of $387.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

