Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 78,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,526 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,094,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

