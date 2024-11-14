European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 813 ($10.46) and last traded at GBX 813 ($10.46), with a volume of 217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815 ($10.49).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 850.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 873.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £519.68 million, a P/E ratio of 721.24 and a beta of 0.86.
European Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.99%.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
