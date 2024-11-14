First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Up 33.9% in October

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the October 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First Busey by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at $330,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 168.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Performance

First Busey stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 124,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,208. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. First Busey has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.32 million. First Busey had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Stephens lowered shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

