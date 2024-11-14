First National Trust Co Invests $79,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,699 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 98,650 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 1,014,269 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 36.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RIG. Citigroup lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

