First National Trust Co Purchases 500 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 349,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 102.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $39.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $189.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.