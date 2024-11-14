FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 290,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 42.0% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 96.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

