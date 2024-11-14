FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.
FLEX LNG Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.
