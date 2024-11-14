FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 706,517 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 169,984 shares.The stock last traded at $23.71 and had previously closed at $23.72.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 454,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 74,227 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.2% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

