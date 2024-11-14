FY2025 EPS Estimate for Burberry Group Cut by Analyst

Burberry Group PLC (OTC:BURBY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.