Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. LBP AM SA grew its stake in Garmin by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Garmin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $3,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,479 shares of company stock worth $2,419,502. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $212.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.30 and a 52-week high of $214.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.31.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

