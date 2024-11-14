Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 416,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 565,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

GATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 905.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 247,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth $20,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

