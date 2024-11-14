George T. Hendren Sells 5,000 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.68. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $90.31.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GMS

Institutional Trading of GMS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GMS by 138.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in GMS by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.