George T. Hendren Sells 5,000 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
GMS Stock Performance
GMS opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.68. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $90.31.
GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of GMS
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GMS by 138.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in GMS by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GMS
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
