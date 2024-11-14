Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,768,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,929,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEVO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Gevo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gevo

Gevo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $124,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,061.76. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $53,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,897.52. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,474 shares of company stock valued at $367,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.