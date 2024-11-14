Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 546637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

