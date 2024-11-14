Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Announces $3.76 Quarterly Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 3.7626 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $15.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE PAC traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.14. 93,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $197.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

