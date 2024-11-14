GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 19,161 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,341 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $154,623.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,473.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $154,623.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,473.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $505,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,137.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,023. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 21.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.