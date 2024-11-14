Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Stock Price

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRKS. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,223.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parks & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.