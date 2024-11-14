Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 2,653 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,532,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

