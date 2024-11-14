Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 64,539 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter worth $332,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter valued at $1,944,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ZJUL opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.72.

