Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,238.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,165.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,091.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,252.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

