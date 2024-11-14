Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIP. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 207.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLIP opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.60.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.