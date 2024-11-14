Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,565,000 after purchasing an additional 582,636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.22 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

