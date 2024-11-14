Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
