Haverford Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

